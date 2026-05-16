Tata Steel consolidated net profit rises 124.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.53% to Rs 62687.31 crore

Net profit of Tata Steel rose 124.92% to Rs 2925.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1300.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.53% to Rs 62687.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55706.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 215.56% to Rs 10793.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3420.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.20% to Rs 230293.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 216840.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.