Tata Steel gains after recording nearly 19% YoY growth in Q1 PAT despite operational disruptions

Tata Steel rose 2.06% to Rs 190.80 after the company reported 18.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,385 crore on a 14.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 60,794 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

India revenues were Rs 36,989 crore and EBITDA was Rs 9,908 crore. Netherlands revenues were 1,445 million for the quarter and EBITDA was 4 million. UK revenues were 484 million for the quarter and EBITDA loss narrowed to 27 million.

EBITDA improved by 25.3% YoY to Rs 9,370 crore while EBITDA margin expanded 130 basis points YoY to 15.4% in the June'26 quarter. EBITDA per ton for the period under review was Rs 12,898, up 22.8% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 3,838 crore, up by 25.1% from Rs 3,067 crore in Q1 FY26. Production volumes and deliveries for Q1 FY27 were 7.69 millions tons (up 4.9% YoY) and 7.27 millions tons (up 2.1% YoY), respectively. The company has spent Rs 3,579 crore on capital expenditure during the quarter. Net debt stood at Rs 84,173 crores and net debt to EBITDA was 2.3x as on 30 June 2026. The group liquidity remained strong at Rs 45,950 crore, which includes cash & cash equivalents of Rs 13,221 crore. The board has approved the core project of steelmaking capacity expansion by 4.8 MTPA in Neelachal Ispat Nigam at an estimated capex of Rs 33,873 crore. This will enable Tata Steel to further expand the long products portfolio especially in the retail space where our branded products are in high demand.

T V Narendran, chief executive officer & managing director, said: "Global operating environment remained complex, with the impact of developments in West Asia on supply chains and input costs being more pronounced in the quarter. Our overseas operations also had to navigate operational disruptions. Despite these headwinds, Tata Steel delivered a sequential improvement in EBITDA per ton for the third consecutive quarter. India continued to be the backbone of our performance, with domestic deliveries growing 11% YoY to 4.85 million tons. Our agile commercial strategy and calibrated market mix enabled us to maximise value realisation across segments, driving a strong QoQ improvement of Rs 5,991 per ton in net steel realisations. Automotive & Special Products delivered best ever 1Q performance, driven by 21% YoY growth in hi-end sales. Our branded portfolio continued to gain momentum, with Tata Tiscon and Tata Steelium registering a growth of more than 30% YoY.

Our e-commerce platforms, Aashiyana and DigECA, generated Gross Merchandise Value of around Rs 2,200 crores, up 61% YoY. We also strengthened our presence in emerging segments such as shipbuilding, data centers and containers. Today, our board approved the 4.8 MTPA expansion at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited, which is central to our strategy of deepening our presence in high-margin and branded long products. In UK, the recently implemented safeguard measures are expected to provide a more supportive market environment, although the benefits vary across product categories. We continue to engage with the UK government to support a level playing field for domestic producers. In the Netherlands, we are engaging closely with the local environmental authorities to implement the required technical measures for a safe, compliant and sustained restart of the Direct Sheet Plant."