Tata Steel gains on launch of scrap-based electric arc furnace

Tata Steel gained 3.75% to Rs 197.70 after the company inaugurated its first scrap-based Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) facility in India at Ludhiana, marking a significant step in its sustainability roadmap.

The plant, built with an investment of around Rs 3,200 crore, has a capacity of 0.75 million tonnes per annum and is designed to achieve carbon emissions of less than 0.3 tonne per tonne of steel. The facility will use 100% steel scrap as raw material and is expected to operate with nearly 50% renewable energy.

The new unit will produce construction-grade steel rebar under the Tata Tiscon brand, strengthening the companys presence in the construction segment.