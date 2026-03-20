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Tata Steel inaugurates scrap-based Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) facility at Ludhiana

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Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
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Tata Steel today marked a historic milestone in the Companys journey toward sustainable steelmaking with the introduction of its scrap-based Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) facility at Hi-Tech Valley, Ludhiana. Built with an investment of approximately Rs 3,200 crore, the Ludhiana EAF has a capacity of 0.75 million tonnes per annum. Designed to achieve COemissions less than 0.3 tonnes per tonne of steel, the plant represents a significant step in Tata Steels commitment to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2045.

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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