Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 194.58, down 1.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 27.51% in last one year as compared to a 3.68% slide in NIFTY and a 39% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 194.58, down 1.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23939.7. The Sensex is at 76703.64, up 0.58%.Tata Steel Ltd has eased around 7.21% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13083.85, down 2.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 186.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 344.05 lakh shares in last one month.