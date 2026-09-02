Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 182.87, down 0.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 8.95% in last one year as compared to a 3.41% slide in NIFTY and a 35.55% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 182.87, down 0.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 23871.2. The Sensex is at 76450.83, down 0.64%.Tata Steel Ltd has lost around 4.26% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13189.85, down 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 144.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 263.5 lakh shares in last one month.