Tata Steel's India crude steel production climbs 15% YoY in Q4

Tata Steel announced that its India crude steel production jumped 15% to 6.25 million tons in Q4 FY26, compared with 5.44 million tons in Q4 FY25.

Deliveries stood at 6.19 million tons in Q4 FY26, up 10% compared with 560 million tons in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, Tata Steel India achieved crude steel production of 23.48 million tons. Production was up 8% YoY primarily aided by Kalinganagar ramp up, partly offset by shutdown of G blast furnace for relining at Jamshedpur.

Tata Steel Netherlands liquid steel production in FY26 was approximately 6.7 million tons and deliveries were around 6.1 million tons. Tata Steel UK is serving its customers via downstream processing of purchased substrate. Deliveries for the year were 2.2 million tons, lower on YoY basis due to subdued market dynamics. Work is progressing with respect to the setup of around 3 MTPA Electric Arc Furnace at Port Talbot.