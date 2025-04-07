Tata Steel slumps as production slides 3% QoQ to 5.51 MT in Q4 FY25

Tata Steel tumbled 7.69% to Rs 129.05 after the company's India crude steel production stood at 5.51 million tons (MT) in Q4 FY25, down 3.16%, compared with 5.69 MT in Q3 FY25.

The companys crude steel production in India was impacted by relining work at the G blast furnace in Jamshedpur. However, on a year-on-year basis, it grew 2%.

For the full financial year FY25, Indian operations produced 21.8 mt of crude steel, a 5% rise from FY24, supported by the commissioning of the countrys largest blast furnace at Kalinganagar and improved output at Neelachal Ispat Nigam.

Tata Steel India deliveries rose 5.86% QoQ to 5.6 million tons (MT) in Q4 FY25, aided by higher growth in domestic deliveries of around 9% QoQ. Full-year deliveries also touched an all-time high of 20.94 mt, up 5% from FY24.

Segment-wise, Tata Steels Automotive & Special Products vertical saw 10% QoQ growth in Q4, while branded products & retail deliveries rose 7% YoY for FY25 to 7 MT, led by Tata Tiscon, Tata Astrum, and Tata Steelium.

Industrial Products & Projects grew 14% sequentially in Q4. Meanwhile, revenues from its e-commerce platform, Tata Steel Aashiyana, surged 60% YoY to Rs 3,550 crore, aided by enhanced reach as well as strategic initiatives to enhance consumer experience.

In Europe, Tata Steel Netherlands saw FY25 production and deliveries increase to 6.7 mt and 6.2 mt respectively, as operations normalized post the relining of blast furnace #6. However, UK operations remained subdued with blast furnace closures since Q2FY25. UK deliveries dropped to 2.5 mt in FY25.

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum.

Tata Steel reported a 43.41% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 295.49 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 522.14 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 3.01% YoY to Rs 53,648.30 crore in Q3 FY25.

Shares of Tata Steel declined sharply today as global trade uncertainties and growth concerns dampened investor sentiment. The U.S.'s 25% tariff on steel and aluminum, which remains unchanged, is expected to drive up domestic prices and affect global competitiveness.

