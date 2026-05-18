Tata Technologies bags Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year award

In the category of End-to-End Solutions for Autonomous Vehicles

Tata Technologies has been named Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year in the End-to-End Solutions for Autonomous Vehicles category. The recognition acknowledges Tata Technologies' leadership in delivering integrated, scalable and production-ready autonomous and ADAS engineering solutions across the mobility value chain.

The Company of the Year recognition reflects Tata Technologies' holistic, full-vehicle, lifecycle-driven engineering model, spanning concept development, system architecture, validation, industrialisation and post-launch support.