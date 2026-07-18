Tata Technologies consolidated net profit rises 6.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.78% to Rs 1664.63 croreNet profit of Tata Technologies rose 6.15% to Rs 180.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 170.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.78% to Rs 1664.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1244.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1664.631244.29 34 OPM %16.0716.08 -PBDT298.42263.88 13 PBT251.70232.55 8 NP180.75170.28 6
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