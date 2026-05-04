Tata Technologies consolidated net profit rises 8.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.29% to Rs 1572.22 crore

Net profit of Tata Technologies rose 8.10% to Rs 204.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 188.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.29% to Rs 1572.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1285.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.26% to Rs 546.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 676.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.52% to Rs 5505.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5168.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.