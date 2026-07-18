The engineering and product development services company reported steady earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 6.17% YoY and 11.26% QoQ to Rs 180.8 crore in Q1 FY27.

Revenue from operations rose 33.77% YoY and 5.88% QoQ to Rs 1,664.6 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

Gross profit increased 44.16% YoY and 7.57% QoQ to Rs 460 crore. Gross margin improved to 27.6% from 25.6% in Q1 FY26 and 27.2% in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 251.7 crore in Q1 FY27, up 10.78% vs Q4 and 8.23% vs Q1 FY26.

Operating EBITDA increased 33.63% YoY and 6.07% QoQ to Rs 267.4 crore, while the operating EBITDA margin stood at 16.1%, flat YoY and up 10 basis points QoQ. EBIT rose 31.17% YoY and 8.26% QoQ to Rs 238.6 crore. The EBIT margin stood at 14.3% compared with 14.6% in Q1 FY26 and 14.0% in Q4 FY26.

The Services segment reported revenue of Rs 1,296.9 crore, up 34.6% YoY and 6.3% QoQ. Gross profit increased 48.5% YoY and 10.8% QoQ to Rs 395.8 crore, while the gross margin improved to 30.5% from 27.7% in Q1 FY26 and 29.3% in Q4 FY26. The Technology Solutions segment reported revenue of Rs 367.7 crore, up 31.0% YoY and 4.3% QoQ. Gross profit increased 22.3% YoY but declined 8.9% QoQ to Rs 64.2 crore, while the gross margin fell to 17.5% from 18.7% in Q1 FY26 and 20.0% in Q4 FY26. Operationally, the company had three clients with annual revenue exceeding $50 million, five clients in the $10-50 million category, seven clients in the $5-10 million category and 34 clients contributing $1-5 million in annual revenue.

During the quarter, Tata Technologies secured a $100 million strategic partnership with Tenneco spanning engineering, digital and business process transformation. The company also won multiple large engagements from leading automotive OEMs across Japan, Europe and North America, covering vehicle engineering, digital engineering, software-defined platforms, product lifecycle management (PLM), manufacturing, supply chain and electrification programs, strengthening its order pipeline and global delivery footprint. Headcount stood at 12,579, while voluntary attrition improved to 16.0% from 16.2% in Q4 FY26. Days sales outstanding (DSO) increased to 97 days from 95 days in Q4 FY26. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $118.7 million, while free cash flow increased to Rs 247.9 crore from Rs 234.9 crore in the previous quarter.

Chief executive officer and managing director Warren Harris said the strong execution seen in the second half of FY26 continued into Q1 FY27, with healthy demand across strategic growth areas, an improving deal pipeline and greater visibility across key customer programmes. He added that the company expects to deliver strong "double-digit organic revenue growth in FY27", supported by investments in AI, operational efficiency and portfolio diversification. Chief financial officer Uttam Gujrati said the company continues to see a constructive demand environment for engineering, digital transformation and next-generation mobility. He added that Tata Technologies remains focused on disciplined execution, operational excellence and prudent capital allocation while continuing to invest in capabilities to support long-term growth.