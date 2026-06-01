Tata Technologies secures SAP PartnerEdge Sell authorization across India and U.S.

To help enterprises accelerate transformation powered by SAP Business Suite portfolio

Tata Technologies announced that it has secured SAP PartnerEdge Sell authorization across India and the United States, strengthening its strategic role within the SAP ecosystem.

This authorization marks a significant evolution in Tata Technologies' go-to-market strategy, transitioning from a services-led model to a solution-led, outcome-driven approach. Under this model, Tata Technologies will lead customer engagements across the full lifecycle, including solution advisory, cloud ERP transformation, solution design, and value realization.

With this authorization, Tata Technologies enhances its ability to accelerate enterprise-wide transformation powered by the SAP Business Suite portfolio. Tata Technologies will support enterprises in modernizing their digital core with SAP Cloud ERP, enabling real-time, data-driven decision-making and scalable operations aligned with SAP's vision of the Autonomous Enterprise.