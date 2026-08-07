Tata Technologies soars after Honda outsourcing report; company cites prior disclosures

Tata Technologies surged 8.19% to Rs 867.20 after media reports claimed that Honda Motor had outsourced the development of a new vehicle platform to the engineering services company.

According to the report, Honda has entrusted Tata Technologies with an end-to-end vehicle development programme for a new platform that could underpin multiple models, including internal combustion engine, hybrid and electric vehicles. The move was described as the first time the Japanese automaker had outsourced the development of a complete vehicle platform to an Indian engineering services company.

However, Tata Technologies clarified in an exchange filing that the reported engagement did not constitute undisclosed price-sensitive information. The company said it had already disclosed the award of a vehicle development programme from a Japanese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) as part of its Q4 FY26 earnings release in May 2026, and reiterated the same in its Q1 FY27 earnings release in July 2026.

The company said securing engineering and product development programmes from global OEMs forms part of its ordinary course of business and such deal wins are routinely communicated through periodic earnings updates. It, therefore, denied that the media report contained any undisclosed information requiring a fresh disclosure. Tata Technologies added that it is bound by confidentiality obligations and contractual commitments with customers and, therefore, cannot confirm or comment on the identity of any client referred to in media reports. The clarification came in response to queries from the National Stock Exchange and the BSE seeking the company's comments on the news report.