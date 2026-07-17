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Tata Technologies standalone net profit declines 10.89% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 19.05% to Rs 881.92 crore

Net profit of Tata Technologies declined 10.89% to Rs 249.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 279.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.05% to Rs 881.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 740.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales881.92740.81 19 OPM %19.2919.12 -PBDT314.59345.30 -9 PBT294.59324.39 -9 NP249.06279.51 -11

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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