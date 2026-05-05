Tata Technologies surges after Q4 PAT jumps multi-fold to Rs 204 cr

Tata Technologies rallied 7.13% to Rs 633.45 after the company's consolidated net profit surged over thirty times to Rs 204.17 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 6.64 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations jumped 15.12% QoQ to Rs 1,572.22 crore in Q4 FY26.

Year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased 8.1% while revenue from operations jumped 22.29% in Q4 FY26.

Profit before exceptional items and tax rose 21.61% to Rs 227.20 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 186.83 crore in Q3 FY26. The company reported exceptional losses of Rs 56.13 crore related to the statutory impact of labour codes and Rs 56.13 crore towards costs associated with a business combination.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 2,521 crore in Q4 FY26, up 30.7% QoQ. Operating EBITDA margin fell 18.2% in Q4 FY26 as against 16% in Q4 FY25 and 14.1% in Q3 FY26. Services segment revenue of Rs 1,219.6 crore in Q4 FY26, up 15.1% QoQ. In USD terms, services segment revenues came in at $132.6 million in Q4 FY26, up 11.9% QoQ. In Q4 FY26, [LTM] attrition came in at 16.2% compared with 15.8% in Q3 FY26. Workforce strength stood at 12,646 as on 31st March 2026. For full year FY26, the companys consolidated net profit declined 19.26% to Rs 546.59 crore on 6.52% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,505.57 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Warren Harris, chief executive officer and managing director, said: I am pleased that the momentum built in Q3 carried through to Q4, delivering 12% revenue growth in cc and a 190 bps margin expansion. This marks a clear inflection for the business, with growth broad based rather than concentrated in any single customer or program. Reinforce our confidence in FY27, where we continue to expect double digit organic growth with sustainable margin expansion. Uttam Gujrati, chief financial officer, said: We delivered an outstanding quarter, marked by strong revenue growth, meaningful margin expansion, and robust free cash flow generation, underscoring excellent execution across the organization. Margins expanded on the back of operating leverage and sustained focus on efficiency. As we enter the new fiscal year, we do so with strong momentum and remain firmly focused on operational rigor to drive durable growth and profitability.