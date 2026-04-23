Tata Teleservices ends higher after recording profit of Rs 581-cr in Q4 FY26

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) jumped ended at Rs 45.28 after the company reported standalone net profit of Rs 580.93 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with net loss of Rs 306.42 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 4.13% YoY to Rs 295.54 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

The company reported a loss before exceptional items and tax of Rs 81.87 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 306.42 crore in Q4 FY25. Exceptional items stood at Rs 662.80 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs 162.74 crore in Q4 FY26, registering the growth of 7.19% compared with Rs 151.82 crore in Q4 FY25. Operating profit margin expanded to 43.74% in Q4 March 2026 as against 34.98% in Q4 March 2025.