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Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 72.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 6.09% to Rs 301.57 crore

Net Loss of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reported to Rs 72.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 324.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.09% to Rs 301.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 284.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales301.57284.25 6 OPM %54.6751.56 -PBDT-38.88-284.23 86 PBT-72.15-321.18 78 NP-72.15-324.98 78

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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