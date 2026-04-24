Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net profit of Rs 580.93 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.13% to Rs 295.54 crore

Net profit of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reported to Rs 580.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 306.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.13% to Rs 295.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 308.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 215.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1275.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.30% to Rs 1160.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1308.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.