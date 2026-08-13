Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 15.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 32.26% to Rs 0.21 croreNet profit of Tatia Global Venture rose 15.79% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 32.26% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.210.31 -32 OPM %19.0545.16 -PBDT0.230.19 21 PBT0.220.19 16 NP0.220.19 16
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