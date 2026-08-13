Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 15.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 32.26% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Tatia Global Venture rose 15.79% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 32.26% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.210.3119.0545.160.230.190.220.190.220.19

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