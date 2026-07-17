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Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit rises 140.30% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 42.96% to Rs 167.06 crore

Net profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem rose 140.30% to Rs 15.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.96% to Rs 167.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 116.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales167.06116.86 43 OPM %19.3314.83 -PBDT33.0018.07 83 PBT22.439.10 146 NP15.986.65 140

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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