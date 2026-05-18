Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit rises 901.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit rises 901.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 24.36% to Rs 134.14 crore

Net profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem rose 901.94% to Rs 10.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.36% to Rs 134.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 636.43% to Rs 42.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.18% to Rs 505.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 382.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales134.14107.86 24 505.86382.71 32 OPM %20.978.30 -18.428.94 - PBDT26.349.29 184 93.8635.24 166 PBT16.592.03 717 57.017.58 652 NP10.321.03 902 42.055.71 636

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhivery consolidated net profit declines 0.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Geetanjali Credit and Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 44.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mangalam Cement standalone net profit rises 285.75% in the March 2026 quarter

GIFT Nifty suggests negative start for equities amid fears of further escalation in Middle East conflict

First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story