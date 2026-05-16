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Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem standalone net profit rises 720.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 23.24% to Rs 132.67 crore

Net profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem rose 720.00% to Rs 9.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.24% to Rs 132.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11742.42% to Rs 39.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.45% to Rs 496.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 366.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales132.67107.65 23 496.30366.42 35 OPM %20.007.35 -18.007.05 - PBDT24.728.82 180 90.0128.11 220 PBT14.971.56 860 53.170.46 11459 NP9.021.10 720 39.080.33 11742

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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