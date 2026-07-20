Tatva Chintan Pharma rallies after Q1 PAT jumps more than two-fold

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem surged 18.13% to Rs 1,687 after the company reported a robust performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 140.3% to Rs 15.98 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 6.65 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 42.95% YoY to Rs 167.05 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026.

Profit before exceptional items and tax (PBT) increased 118.58% to Rs 15.41 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 7.05 crore in Q1 FY26. The company reported exceptional items of Rs 1.31 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA climbed 86% YoY to Rs 32.3 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 17.3 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin improved to 19% from 15%, reflecting stronger operating performance.

During the quarter, Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals Intermediates and other Specialty Chemicals (PASC) contributed 35% of total revenue, followed by Structure Directing Agents (SDA) at 34%, Phase Transfer Catalysts (PTC) at 26%, Electrolyte Salts & Solutions (ESS) at 4%, while the remaining 1% came from other products. Segment-wise, revenue from PASC stood at Rs 58.4 crore, SDA at Rs 57.8 crore, PTC at Rs 42.8 crore and ESS at Rs 6.3 crore during the period under review. Meanwhile, the company's board approved a proposal to expand manufacturing capacity for various specialty chemicals at its new greenfield facility located at Dahej-III in the Dahej Industrial Estate, Bharuch, Gujarat. The expansion aims to strengthen the company's manufacturing infrastructure and cater to growing market demand.