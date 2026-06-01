Taylormade Renewables consolidated net profit declines 47.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.77% to Rs 21.35 crore

Net profit of Taylormade Renewables declined 47.10% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.77% to Rs 21.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.22% to Rs 1.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.94% to Rs 48.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.