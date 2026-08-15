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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Taylormade Renewables reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.62 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Taylormade Renewables reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.62 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:56 AM IST
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Sales decline 94.81% to Rs 0.85 crore

Net Loss of Taylormade Renewables reported to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 94.81% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.8516.38 -95 OPM %-65.8813.31 -PBDT-0.772.03 PL PBT-1.281.64 PL NP-1.62-0.73 -122

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:56 AM IST

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