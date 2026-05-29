TBO Tek consolidated net profit rises 2.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 82.54% to Rs 814.36 crore

Net profit of TBO Tek rose 2.02% to Rs 60.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 82.54% to Rs 814.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 446.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.27% to Rs 244.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 229.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.10% to Rs 2677.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1737.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.