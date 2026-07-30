TBO Tek consolidated net profit rises 32.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 81.07% to Rs 925.78 croreNet profit of TBO Tek rose 32.38% to Rs 83.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 81.07% to Rs 925.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 511.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales925.78511.28 81 OPM %14.9114.49 -PBDT136.3381.54 67 PBT103.2967.57 53 NP83.3662.97 32
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