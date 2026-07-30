TBO Tek consolidated net profit rises 32.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 81.07% to Rs 925.78 crore

Net profit of TBO Tek rose 32.38% to Rs 83.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 81.07% to Rs 925.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 511.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.925.78511.2814.9114.49136.3381.54103.2967.5783.3662.97

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