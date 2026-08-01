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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCC Concept consolidated net profit rises 30.25% in the June 2026 quarter

TCC Concept consolidated net profit rises 30.25% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 480.19% to Rs 128.28 crore

Net profit of TCC Concept rose 30.25% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 480.19% to Rs 128.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales128.2822.11 480 OPM %36.0781.09 -PBDT38.1818.24 109 PBT12.0313.46 -11 NP12.279.42 30

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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