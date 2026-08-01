TCC Concept consolidated net profit rises 30.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 480.19% to Rs 128.28 crore

Net profit of TCC Concept rose 30.25% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 480.19% to Rs 128.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.128.2822.1136.0781.0938.1818.2412.0313.4612.279.42

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