TCFC Finance standalone net profit rises 137.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.19% to Rs 9.37 croreNet profit of TCFC Finance rose 137.93% to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.19% to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.376.59 42 OPM %74.8195.30 -PBDT7.056.27 12 PBT6.976.19 13 NP4.141.74 138
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