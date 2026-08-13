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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCFC Finance standalone net profit rises 137.93% in the June 2026 quarter

TCFC Finance standalone net profit rises 137.93% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:57 PM IST
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Sales rise 42.19% to Rs 9.37 crore

Net profit of TCFC Finance rose 137.93% to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.19% to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.376.59 42 OPM %74.8195.30 -PBDT7.056.27 12 PBT6.976.19 13 NP4.141.74 138

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:56 PM IST

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