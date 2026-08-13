TCFC Finance standalone net profit rises 137.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.19% to Rs 9.37 crore

Net profit of TCFC Finance rose 137.93% to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.19% to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9.376.5974.8195.307.056.276.976.194.141.74

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