Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCI Express consolidated net profit declines 17.20% in the March 2026 quarter

TCI Express consolidated net profit declines 17.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:54 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 6.77% to Rs 328.08 crore

Net profit of TCI Express declined 17.20% to Rs 16.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.77% to Rs 328.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 307.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.10% to Rs 81.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.41% to Rs 1237.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1208.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales328.08307.28 7 1237.411208.27 2 OPM %9.618.55 -10.1210.34 - PBDT34.0931.93 7 138.38137.05 1 PBT24.7926.00 -5 112.64115.18 -2 NP16.0319.36 -17 81.4385.81 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Paul Merchants consolidated net profit declines 86.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Denim Developers consolidated net profit declines 63.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Shalby reports consolidated net profit of Rs 18.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

PG Electroplast consolidated net profit declines 55.34% in the March 2026 quarter

BLB reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.31 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story