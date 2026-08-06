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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCI Express consolidated net profit rises 5.24% in the June 2026 quarter

TCI Express consolidated net profit rises 5.24% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 9.29% to Rs 313.40 crore

Net profit of TCI Express rose 5.24% to Rs 20.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.29% to Rs 313.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 286.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales313.40286.75 9 OPM %10.039.80 -PBDT34.6731.61 10 PBT27.6426.29 5 NP20.4919.47 5

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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