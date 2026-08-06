TCI Express consolidated net profit rises 5.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.29% to Rs 313.40 croreNet profit of TCI Express rose 5.24% to Rs 20.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.29% to Rs 313.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 286.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales313.40286.75 9 OPM %10.039.80 -PBDT34.6731.61 10 PBT27.6426.29 5 NP20.4919.47 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content