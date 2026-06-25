Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, Panama Petrochem Ltd, Sedemac Mechatronics Ltd and Savita Oil Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 June 2026.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, Panama Petrochem Ltd, Sedemac Mechatronics Ltd and Savita Oil Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 June 2026.

TCI Express Ltd tumbled 11.47% to Rs 539.25 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 41006 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11500 shares in the past one month.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd crashed 9.97% to Rs 21.03. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 94.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57.97 lakh shares in the past one month. Panama Petrochem Ltd lost 9.95% to Rs 405. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43365 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79437 shares in the past one month. Sedemac Mechatronics Ltd slipped 8.89% to Rs 2613.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 68151 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19544 shares in the past one month.