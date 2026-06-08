Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, NRB Bearings Ltd, OCCL Ltd and Creative Newtech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 June 2026.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, NRB Bearings Ltd, OCCL Ltd and Creative Newtech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 June 2026.

TCI Finance Ltd soared 19.94% to Rs 17.32 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 47147 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3811 shares in the past one month.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd surged 17.65% to Rs 149. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29485 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 167 shares in the past one month.

NRB Bearings Ltd spiked 15.18% to Rs 443. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month. OCCL Ltd spurt 15.04% to Rs 132.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 67804 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15038 shares in the past one month. Creative Newtech Ltd added 14.28% to Rs 723.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53498 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 568 shares in the past one month.