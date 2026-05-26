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TCI Finance standalone net profit declines 97.57% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of TCI Finance declined 97.57% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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