Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) added 2.14% to Rs 1,111.95 after the company reported a 27.78% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 426.98 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 334.15 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 11.93% year-on-year to Rs 5,348.88 crore in Q1 FY27, while profit before tax (PBT) increased 27.24% to Rs 592.21 crore.

The groups consolidated net profit stood at Rs 427.19 crore in Q1 FY27, up 29% YoY.

EBITDA increased 19% year-on-year to Rs 730 crore during the quarter, while the EBITDA margin expanded by 70 basis points to 13.6%.

The India business delivered revenue of Rs 3,540 crore, up 13% from Rs 3,126 crore in the year-ago period. India Branded Business recorded Underlying Volume Growth (UVG) of 13% Within the domestic portfolio, the salt business registered 7% revenue growth, supported by steady volume expansion. India tea volumes grew 2%, although revenue declined as the benefit of lower tea costs was passed on to consumers. The coffee business maintained strong momentum, recording 24% revenue growth during the quarter. The Tata Sampann portfolio posted 58% revenue growth, driven by robust performance across categories. The ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages business recorded 41% revenue growth, supported by premiumisation and innovation. During the quarter, the company expanded its zero-sugar beverage portfolio with the launch of Cranberry and Pineapple variants under Tetley Kombucha Zero.

The company's acquired brands also continued to perform well, with Capital Foods reporting 40% revenue growth and Organic India delivering 27% growth. The company said health and wellness as well as convenience-focused product launches continued to expand the addressable market and support category growth. For the quarter, the International business revenue grew 16% (3% in constant currency), led by strong performance in the USA. The company said that in the UK, Teapigs and Good Earth continued to gain share in the Specialty and Fruit & Herbal segments. The Tata Starbucks reported 11% revenue growth during the quarter, supported by strong same-store sales. The chain ended the quarter with 498 stores across India after opening four new outlets, including two Reserve stores in Kolkata and New Delhi.

Sunil DSouza, managing director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products, said, We delivered yet another quarter of double-digit topline growth, backed by volume growth. Importantly, this translated to a consolidated net profit growth of 29%. Tata Sampann continued to record exceptional growth driven by performance across multiple categories- dry fruits, cold-pressed oils as well as core pulses and spices. The International business continued to deliver steady performance with margins being accretive to the overall company margins. Our innovation momentum continues with 14 new launches in Q1 and a roadmap in place to fuel our growth agenda this year. Tata Consumer Products is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The companys portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks, and mini meals.