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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCPL Packaging consolidated net profit rises 79.26% in the June 2026 quarter

TCPL Packaging consolidated net profit rises 79.26% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 4:35 PM IST
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Sales rise 17.86% to Rs 492.97 crore

Net profit of TCPL Packaging rose 79.26% to Rs 40.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.86% to Rs 492.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 418.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales492.97418.27 18 OPM %17.4417.36 -PBDT75.6348.48 56 PBT52.6928.85 83 NP40.0122.32 79

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

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