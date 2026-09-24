Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Jaguar TCS Racing today announced a multi-year extension of their title partnership, strengthening a collaboration that has helped deliver success on track while accelerating innovation in electric mobility.

As part of the renewed agreement, TCS will become Jaguar TCS Racing's Official AI Partner, expanding its role as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship enters the high-performance GEN4 era. The enhanced partnership will explore how artificial intelligence can unlock new efficiencies across racing operations and engineering while generating insights that support the development of next-generation Jaguar electric vehicles.

The renewal builds on five successful years together, during which Jaguar TCS Racing secured the 2024 and 2026 ABB FIA Formula E Teams' World Championships and established itself as one of the sport's most successful teams of the GEN3 Evo era, more wins and podiums than any other. Beyond race victories, the partnership has delivered consistent performance across multiple regulations, circuits, and seasons, demonstrating an ability to adapt at speed as all-electric racing evolves.