TCS clocks PAT of Rs 13,718 crore in Q4; board OKs dividend of Rs 31/share for FY26

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 2.08% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 13,718 crore on 5.38% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 70,698 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY26.

The companys revenue in dollar terms was $7,621 million, which is higher by 1.5% on a sequential basis. In constant currency terms, revenue grew by 1.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) during the period under review.

In Q4 FY26, operating and net margins were 25.3% and 19.5%, respectively.

On year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped by 12.22%, while revenue from operations increased by 9.65% in March 2026 quarter.

The companys total contract value (TCV) for Q4 FY26 was $12 billion. The company bagged three mega deals in the March 2026 quarter. TCS has added 4 clients in the $100 million-plus category, 3 clients in the $50 million-plus category and 14 clients in the $1 million-plus category in Q4 FY26. For FY26, the company has recorded net profit and revenue of Rs 52,820 crore (up 8.79% YoY) and Rs 2,67,021 crore (up 4.58% YoY), respectively. The companys board has declared a final dividend of Rs 31 per share for FY26. K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director, said: "We are pleased to report the third consecutive quarter of sequential growth, supported by three mega deals and a $12 billion TCV, underscoring the strength of our five-pillar strategy and our AI led positioning across services.

It is equally encouraging that this momentum was broad based across major markets and most industries. While the macro-economic headwinds continue, we see sustained customer conviction in technology investments, which positions us well for the opportunities ahead. Aarthi Subramanian, executive director - president and chief operating officer, said: "FY26 marked a pivotal year for enterprise AI adoption. In Q4, our annualized AI revenues surpassed $2.3 billion, driven by the accelerated deployment of AI solutions. We experienced strong deal momentum across new services in Enterprise Transformation, Digital Engineering, and Cloud Modernization. Our investment in HyperVault was a catalyst in forging strategic partnerships with OpenAI, AMD and ABB, further strengthening our positioning across Infrastructure-to-Intelligence.