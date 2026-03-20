TCS inks MoU with ABB to strengthen strategic IT, AI, and engineering partnership

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ABB to strengthen collaboration across IT infrastructure, applications, digital and industrial AI initiatives, data centres, and other emerging technologies.

The MoU reflects the companies shared intent to drive innovation, operational resilience, and sustainable growth through a long-term partnership.

As part of the MoU, the parties will combine ABBs leadership in electrification and automation with Tata Consultancy Servicess global technology and delivery capabilities across key areas of collaboration. These include the transformation of IT infrastructure and applications to build an agile, secure, resilient, and cost-optimised foundation aligned with ABBs operating model, with a focus on operational efficiency and continuous improvement. The partnership will also extend to AI-led factory modernization, including industrial AI, digital twins, vision-based inspection, and OT-IT convergence. In addition, both companies will explore AI infrastructure development opportunities across electrification, automation, digital, and software domains, supported by TCSs planned AI infrastructure initiatives in India.

Morten Wierod, CEO of ABB, said, Partnering with TCS helps ABB build smarter systems, adapt faster, and scale our innovations globally. India remains an important growth market for us and the renewed partnership will position ABB as one of the key partners for TCS ambitious data centre expansion plans. K. Krithivasan, MD and CEO of Tata Consultancy Services, said, This partnership reflects our shared ambition to move beyond incremental transformation and shape the next era of industrial enterprises. By combining ABBs leadership in electrification and automation with TCS technical expertise in AI, data, and engineering, we aim to cocreate intelligent, resilient, and future ready industrial solutions at scale. Together, we are not just modernising the technology landscapes, we are advancing a new model of AI-led industrial innovation that delivers shared value across our global operations.