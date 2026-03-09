TCS launches its 7th Gemini Experience Center in Troy, Michigan

To develop Physical AI solutions tailored for the manufacturing sector

Tata Consultancy Services launched its seventh Gemini Experience Center (GEC) at its Innovation Hub in Troy, Michigan. Established in partnership with Google Cloud, the newest TCS GEC focuses on developing cutting-edge Physical AI solutions tailored for the manufacturing sector.

The new center marks a significant step in the global expansion of TCS' Gemini Experience Centers. By the end of 2026, TCS and Google Cloud will have a total of 13 GECs worldwide, with six additional centers set to launch this year. As AI adoption accelerates across industries, these centers will play a critical role in helping enterprises move from isolated AI pilots to scalable, production-ready transformation programs.