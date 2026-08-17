TCS launches new agentic AI to transform drug development at scale

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched TCS ADD AgentHub, a role-based, enterprise ready, and trusted AI platform that enables the use of agentic AI in drug development at scale. This new agentic AI workforce transforms clinical trials and pharmacovigilance services while maintaining regulatory and audit requirements.

Pharmaceutical companies function in highly regulated environments, where they face challenges with trust, governance and scalability when applying AI across functions. Growing data volumes, fragmented systems, and increasing regulatory expectations across clinical development and pharmacovigilance are adding complexities to the entire R&D value chain.

TCS ADD AgentHub provides a structured framework to mitigate these challenges. Within the framework AI agents can operate with clear roles, defined oversight, and built-in auditability. Pharma companies can custom build their AI agent hub and deploy them across clinical workflows. The platform allows rapid and streamlined integration with minimal effort, accelerating adoption while maintaining regulatory compliance.