TCS to develop next-gen airport operations and transform guest experience

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) has entered into a strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to shape the world's most advanced airport experience.

As the strategic technology and innovation partner to the New Terminal One, TCS will support the delivery of an intelligent, digitally-enabled guest experience at the new terminal, delivering cost efficiencies to airlines and transforming international travel at JFK, the largest global gateway to the United States.

Under the partnership, TCS will help develop a next-generation airport operations and guest experience spanning digital infrastructure, AI-enabled IT operations, and innovation initiatives. Developed with TCS' Cognix and ignio solutions, the solutions will provide the New Terminal One and its partner airlines end to-end visibility and proactive management of key components of the guest experiencefrom passenger processing and baggage handling to terminal security. This will pave the way for lower operating costs for airlines and a more efficient travel experience for their passengers.