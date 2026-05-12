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TCS partners with Rezolve Ai to scale agentic AI commerce globally

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
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Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a global strategic partnership with Rezolve Ai, a leading AI-native commerce infrastructure provider. This partnership marks TCS' entry into the agentic AI commerce market. Along with Rezolve Ai, TCS will help retailers worldwide embed AI into core commerce workflows at enterprise scale.

Under the partnership, TCS will enable retail enterprises to leverage Rezolve Ai's proprietary intelligent commerce platform, brainpowa. These specialized agentic solutions will facilitate retailers to create AI-led experiences across conversational commerce, intelligent discovery, and agentic checkout. As part of the collaboration, TCS and Rezolve Ai will jointly enable global retail enterprises to integrate production-grade AI solutions within their core commerce workflows.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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