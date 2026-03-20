To continue modernization of Swissport's global operations

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Swissport International, a global leader in aviation services, have extended and expanded their decade-long partnership by five years. The renewed agreement brings a fresh focus on digital innovation, enhancing operational excellence and driving technological transformation across Swissport's global operations.

As part of the expanded collaboration, TCS will help drive the continued modernisation of Swissport's technology landscape and scale AI-enabled services, data platforms, and hybrid cloud operations. The partnership will help the company adapt and stay ahead in a fast-changing aviation landscape. TCS will harness the power of AI to strengthen IT service operations, enhance operational resilience, ensure consistent delivery of services, and elevate employee experience across mission-critical ground operations.