Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS secures bid to build AI-enabled digital governance platform for Odisha Government

TCS secures bid to build AI-enabled digital governance platform for Odisha Government

Image
Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 4:06 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said that it has won a Rs 122.6 crore contract from the Government of Odisha to implement the next phase of the Odisha State Workflow Automation System (OSWAS 3.0).

The upgraded platform will integrate workflow automation, system integration, analytics, security and AI-enabled capabilities on a common digital foundation, enabling government departments to process files digitally, undertake electronic approvals, track workflows in real time and access records more efficiently.

The engagement builds on TCS's long-standing involvement with OSWAS, which has been in use since 2009 and currently supports more than 4,600 government offices and nearly 50,000 users across Odisha.

OSWAS 3.0 will move the system to a more scalable microservices-based and mobile-first architecture, with enhanced interoperability, security and AI capabilities, including support for the Odia language.

Sushil Jain, head-Public Services India, TCS, said, "Odisha has been ahead of the curve in using technology to make governance more efficient and transparent.

OSWAS 3.0 will build on this strong digital foundation with a more secure, scalable and mobile-first platform. It will empower officials to work with greater speed and visibility, strengthen accountability, and enable a more connected and responsive administration across the state."

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide.

The IT major reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13,349 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), down 2.7% from Rs 13,718 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 2.2% sequentially to Rs 72,275 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 70,698 crore in the preceding quarter.

The scrip shed 0.50% to end at Rs 2260 on the BSE today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japanese equities decline as yen strengthens

Chinese equities mixed despite strong trade data

Torrent Green Energy commissions 322 MWp solar power projects in Nashik

Ceigall India successfully bids for Bhadokhara mining project in Bihar

Sri Lotus Developers rises after bagging residential redevelopment project in Mumbai

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchsamsung india layoffsDeepa Jewellers ShareNSE IPO GMPGold Silver PriceSwiggy 24x7 HelplineBrics Summit 2026 Traffic AdvisoryDelhi Building Collapse Updates

First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 4:06 PM IST

Next Story