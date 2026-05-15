TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 36.16% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 69.21% to Rs 589.19 crore

Net profit of TD Power Systems rose 36.16% to Rs 72.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 69.21% to Rs 589.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 348.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.77% to Rs 238.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 174.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.16% to Rs 1856.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1278.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.