Team India Guaranty standalone net profit rises 67.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 124.60% to Rs 2.83 croreNet profit of Team India Guaranty rose 67.86% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 124.60% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.831.26 125 OPM %26.5062.70 -PBDT0.760.79 -4 PBT0.760.79 -4 NP0.940.56 68
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content