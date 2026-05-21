Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Team Lease Services consolidated net profit rises 25.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Team Lease Services consolidated net profit rises 25.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 2.34% to Rs 2924.87 crore

Net profit of Team Lease Services rose 25.60% to Rs 43.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.34% to Rs 2924.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2857.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.44% to Rs 139.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.69% to Rs 11790.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11155.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2924.872857.92 2 11790.6711155.87 6 OPM %1.561.66 -1.331.24 - PBDT66.4853.21 25 212.28168.18 26 PBT51.6139.84 30 155.95114.50 36 NP43.9134.96 26 139.69108.76 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Capital India Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Hemisphere Properties India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the March 2026 quarter

AGI Infra standalone net profit rises 69.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit declines 34.44% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story