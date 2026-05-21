Team Lease Services consolidated net profit rises 25.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.34% to Rs 2924.87 crore

Net profit of Team Lease Services rose 25.60% to Rs 43.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.34% to Rs 2924.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2857.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.44% to Rs 139.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.69% to Rs 11790.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11155.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.