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Team Lease Services consolidated net profit rises 31.39% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 4.96% to Rs 3034.69 crore

Net profit of Team Lease Services rose 31.39% to Rs 34.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.96% to Rs 3034.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2891.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3034.692891.40 5 OPM %1.041.06 -PBDT49.6339.84 25 PBT36.2626.26 38 NP34.8726.54 31

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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